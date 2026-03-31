What's Going On With Nokia Stock Tuesday?

The deployment of Nokia's AirScale portfolio, including Massive MIMO and AI-enabled platforms, is expected to boost network capacity, coverage, and efficiency while preparing for 5G-Advanced.

The agreement extends a long-standing partnership and includes collaboration on automation, AI-driven intelligence, and energy-efficient network innovation.

Blaize, Nokia Advance Collaboration

The partnership centers on development and validation work at Nokia's Network Innovation Lab in Singapore, alongside a joint reference architecture designed for real-world deployment.

The companies will showcase their progress at GITEX Asia 2026 in Singapore, highlighting use cases for scalable, energy-efficient AI systems.

The initiative targets enterprises, governments and cloud providers, with an emphasis on improving latency, power efficiency and scalability for distributed AI workloads.

Technical Analysis

Nokia is trading 2.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but remains 14% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that typically signals a short-term pullback inside a still-constructive longer-term trend.

Shares are up 51.04% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows within the $4.00 to $8.82 range.

The RSI is at 50.28, which sits in neutral territory and suggests neither buyers nor sellers have clear control right now. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.1734 and remains below its signal line at 0.2411, reinforcing that bullish momentum has cooled in the near term.

RSI near 50 alongside a bearish MACD points to momentum leaning bearish, even though the broader trend structure is still supported by longer-term moving averages.

Key Resistance : $8.50

: $8.50 Key Support: $6.50

Price Action

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were down 0.25% at $7.94 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.