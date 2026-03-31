Why Is Red Cat Stock Gaining Tuesday?

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares are up during Tuesday’s premarket session.

On Monday, Red Cat signed a strategic partnership with Ukraine’s Spetstechnoexport, a state-owned defense enterprise, to collaborate on next-generation unmanned and robotic systems.

The memorandum of understanding covers air, land, and maritime domains, focusing on technology integration, production expansion, and global market access.

The partnership follows a joint event in Ukraine with defense stakeholders and aims to accelerate the development of mission-ready systems.

Red Cat said the collaboration supports its broader strategy to deliver an integrated “Family of Systems” as global demand rises for scalable, interoperable defense technologies.

Red Cat Expands Swarm Capabilities

In a separate development, Red Cat has acquired Apium Swarm Robotics to strengthen its capabilities in autonomous drone swarming and multi-domain robotics.

Apium will operate independently while integrating its distributed autonomy software across Red Cat’s systems. The technology enables coordinated, decentralized operations in GPS- and communications-denied environments.

The move supports Red Cat’s defense portfolio, including its Black Widow drone used by the U.S. Army, as demand for autonomous swarm systems continues to grow.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 21.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 3.1% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating some longer-term strength. Shares have increased 97.11% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 39.30, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0072, below its signal line at 0.4684, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $13.50

: $13.50 Key Support: $11.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 13, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 13 cents (Up from Loss of 17 cents)

: Loss of 13 cents (Up from Loss of 17 cents) Revenue Estimate: $18.88 million (Up from $2.78 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $17.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Mar. 19)

: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Mar. 19) Ladenburg Thalmann : Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Mar. 3)

: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Mar. 3) Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $16.00) (Mar. 2)

Top ETF Exposure

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSE:FITE): 2.16% Weight

(NYSE:FITE): 2.16% Weight REX Drone ETF (NASDAQ:DRNZ): 4.38% Weight

Significance: Because RCAT carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

RCAT Stock Price Activity: Red Cat Holdings shares were up 3.02% at $11.94 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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