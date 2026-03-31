Spotify Stock's Momentum Score Tanks Even As Wall Street Analysts Stay Bullish: Here's Why

Momentum Hits Bottom Decile

According to Benzinga Edge's Stock Rankings, Spotify's momentum score—a percentile-ranked metric measuring price patterns and volatility—has plummeted week-on-week from 14 to 11.16.

This decline places the audio streaming giant near the bottom 10th percentile of the market for price strength.

While the price trend remains bearish across short, medium, and long-term timeframes, according to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings, Spotify's underlying fundamentals tell a different story. The company boasts a stellar growth score of 97.79, reflecting massive historical expansion in revenue and earnings.

Analyst Conviction Amid Technical Weakness

Despite the ice-cold technicals, institutional sentiment remains robust. Jefferies analyst James Heaney recently maintained a Buy rating on the stock, even while trimming the price target from $800.00 to $750.00.

Jefferies labeled Spotify an "undermonitized asset" with significant “AI beneficiary status at a discount.” The firm remains 15% ahead of consensus on 2027 Free Cash Flow per share, anticipating that aggressive price hikes and “super-fan” upsell initiatives will drive revenue acceleration through 2026.

The Bull Case: Growth And AI Tailwinds

Matthew Condon of Citizens maintains an even more aggressive $800.00 price target, representing a potential 68.6% upside.

Condon argues that Spotify's base of over 700 million MAUs and its existing royalty infrastructure position it to capture “disproportionate upside” as AI reshapes music consumption through new derivative content and remixing tools.

For investors like billionaire Daniel Loeb, who recently acquired 100,000 shares, the current momentum slump may represent a strategic entry point into a high-growth leader

SPOT Underperforms In 2026

SPOT has declined 18.20% year-to-date, outpacing the losses in the S&P 500 index, which fell 7.51% during the same period. It was lower by 31.95% in the last six months and 15.35% over the year.

The stock closed Monday 0.53% higher at $475.00 apiece, and it was higher by 0.23% in premarket on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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