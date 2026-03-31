Scorpio Tankers Surges As Momentum Score Skyrockets As STNG Expands Fleet Strategy

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares surged as the stock’s momentum score skyrocketed from a low 9.3 to a robust 74.79 on a week-over-week basis.

Scorpio Tankers Tanker Sale Boosts Stock

On Monday, Scorpio Tankers agreed to sell two 2015-built scrubber-fitted MR product tankers, STI Brooklyn and STI Black Hawk, for $35 million each, with the sale expected to close in Q2 2026.

The company, which provides global marine transportation of petroleum products, currently operates 89 product tankers, including 33 LR2s, 42 MRs, and 14 Handymax vessels, averaging 10.1 years in age.

Scorpio Tankers has also agreed to sell an LR2 and four additional MR tankers in Q2 2026, while expanding its fleet with newbuild orders of four MR vessels (deliveries 2026–2027), four LR2s (2027–2029) and two VLCCs (H2 2028).

The latest Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings reveal a full update on STNG's price structure, showing that Scorpio Tankers' short-, medium- and long-term trends have all turned positive.

J. Mintzmyer, founder of Value Investor’s Edge, said on X that depending on the Strait of Hormuz situation, DHT could reach the mid-$20s, while Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could trade above $90.

Earlier, he noted that tankers are underappreciated by the broader market, highlighting STNG ($77.75) and DHT ($18.36) as top public shipping trades with 20–30%+ potential over the next month.

What's Happening With Scorpio Tankers Stock?

Scorpio Tankers closed at $73.66, down 2.71% on Monday, with pre-market trading on Tuesday down 0.71%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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