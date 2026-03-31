What's Going On With ON Semiconductor Stock Tuesday?

The new modules—featuring the company’s FS7 IGBT and EliteSiC technology—deliver up to 0.1% higher efficiency, 32% greater power-to-weight performance, and 8% lower power dissipation than earlier versions. Their enhanced thermal design boosts system reliability and lowers operating costs.

Jianfeng Sun of Sineng Electric said the partnership advances power density and conversion efficiency at the utility scale. ON Semiconductor’s Sravan Vanaparthy added that the F5BP modules help solar and storage operators increase output and reduce lifetime costs without expanding system size.

Technical Analysis

ON is trading 6.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $59.90 and 3.7% below its 100-day SMA of $58.31, indicating the near-term trend remains under pressure.

Shares are up 36.79% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week high ($73.76) than its 52-week low ($31.04).

The RSI is at 35.46, which sits in neutral territory but is approaching oversold territory, where selling pressure can begin to exhaust. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.3095, below its signal line at -1.1280, keeping bearish momentum in place.

The combination of an RSI in the 30–50 range (35.46) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $60.00

: $60.00 Key Support: $55.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 62 cents (Up from 55 cents YoY)

: 62 cents (Up from 55 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.49 billion (Up from $1.45 billion YoY)

: $1.49 billion (Up from $1.45 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 191.9x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $64.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $75.00) (Feb. 13)

: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $75.00) (Feb. 13) JP Morgan : Neutral (Raises Target to $70.00) (Feb. 10)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $70.00) (Feb. 10) Citigroup: Neutral (Raises Target to $68.00) (Feb. 10)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ON carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

ON Price Action: ON Semiconductor shares were up 0.93% at $56.18 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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