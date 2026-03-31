Following a five-week market selloff that pushed major averages into correction territory, Gibbens Capital Management CIO Mark Gibbens says the pullback has created a prime buying opportunity for long-term investors eyeing the tech sector.

Nvidia At A Discount

Despite recent geopolitical headwinds and inflation concerns weighing heavily on the broader markets, Gibbens remains decidedly bullish on technology. Pointing to the roughly 10% drop across major indices, he noted that fundamentally strong companies are now trading at attractive multiples.

“If you’re a long-term investor, I think it’s a great time to get in,” Gibbens said in a Schwab Network interview. “You’re getting these great companies at great prices.”

According to Benzinga Pro, the stock was trading at a forward price-to-earnings of 20.284x, as compared to its industry average of 37.030x.

He dismissed concerns about a broader slowdown in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, emphasizing the ongoing hardware infrastructure boom. “We can’t get enough compute power out there,” Gibbens explained. “The demand is just insatiable.”

Palantir Insulated From ‘AI Scare’

He noted that the company is “working with the LLMs and working with AI as opposed to possibly being overtaken by it.”

Looking Past The Macro Noise

While monitoring high-frequency economic data, Gibbens remains largely unconcerned about the labor market. Instead, his focus stays fixed on geopolitical tensions and inflation.

Assuming these broader macro issues resolve over the next six to nine months, he maintains that tech and financials remain his favorite sectors to deploy capital.

NVDA Underperforms In 2026

This drop in valuation comes as NVDA has declined by 11.44% year-to-date, as compared to the 8.94% loss in the Nasdaq 100 index.

The stock was, however, higher by 50.61% over the year and down 6.78% over the last month. It was up 1.00% in premarket on Tuesday.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a solid quality score, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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