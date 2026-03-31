Why Allbirds (BIRD) Stock Jumped 31% After Hours

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) jumped 30.87% in after-hours trading on Monday, rising to $3.90.

BIRD closed the regular session down 6.29% at $2.98, according to Benzinga Pro.

The move followed the company's announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement with American Exchange Group to sell substantially all of its intellectual property and certain assets.

Asset Sale Agreement Drives Move

According to Allbirds, the transaction is valued at approximately $39 million, subject to adjustments at closing.

The agreement includes the sale of the company's intellectual property and certain assets and liabilities, and was approved unanimously by the board of directors following negotiations by a special committee of independent directors.

The transaction remains subject to approval by Allbirds' stockholders and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

The company anticipates distributing net proceeds to stockholders in the third quarter of 2026 following the completion of the transaction and wind-down process.

Earnings Call Cancelled Following Announcement

As a result of the announcement, Allbirds said it will not issue a fourth-quarter earnings press release or hold its previously scheduled earnings call.

The company plans to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Company Overview

Allbirds is a lifestyle footwear brand known for using natural materials such as merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane in its products.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, with a 52-week high of $12.84 and a 52-week low of $2.40.

The stock has declined over the past year despite the recent after-hours surge.

BIRD is currently trading near the lower end of its 52-week range.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BIRD shows a positive short-term price trend, while medium- and long-term trends remain negative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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