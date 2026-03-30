Major U.S. indexes closed Monday on a mixed note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.1% to 45,216.14, while the S&P 500 fell 0.39% to 6,343.72 and the Nasdaq declined 0.7% to 20,794.64.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron’s stock fell 9.88%, closing at $321.80. It reached an intraday high of $362.81 and a low of $318.40, with a 52-week range of $61.54 to $471.34. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 2.36% to $314.22.

The stock’s decline follows a dramatic 666% rally from April 2025 to March 2026. The recent slide is attributed to “sell-the-news” dynamics and new concerns, as traders locked in profits after Micron’s strong earnings and AI-memory guidance.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA)

Fannie Mae’s stock soared 51.23%, closing at $7.35. The stock hit a high of $7.37 and a low of $5.25, with a 52-week range of $3.60 to $15.99.

The surge was driven by Bill Ackman’s call regarding the exit from conservatorship, which could tighten mortgage spreads and enhance the value of mortgage-backed securities.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Bullfrog AI’s stock skyrocketed 106.57%, closing at $1.05. It reached an intraday high of $1.55 and a low of $0.97, with a 52-week range of $0.43 to $2.20. In extended trading, the stock rose 11.4% to $1.17.

The dramatic rise follows a significant agreement to use its bfLEAP platform for identifying drug targets in major depressive disorder, potentially accelerating drug discovery and development.

ServiceNow’s stock increased by 5.59%, closing at $104.97. It recorded an intraday high of $105.99 and a low of $99.50, with a 52-week range of $98.00 to $211.48.

The integration enables calls to trigger automated workflows, improving efficiency, incident handling and customer engagement, while enhancing AI performance through richer voice data inputs.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC’s stock rose 3.35%, closing at $0.98. The stock reached a high of $1.07 and a low of $0.93, with a 52-week range of $0.93 to $4.08. In the after-hours trading, the stock gained 1.45% to $0.99.

The rally follows the success of “Project Hail Mary,” which delivered AMC’s biggest opening weekend in 2026, boosting admissions revenue significantly.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Micron Technology stock has Momentum in the 98th percentile and Value in the 53rd percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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