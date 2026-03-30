Michael Burry, Bill Ackman Highlight 'Rare,' 'Stupidly Cheap' Opportunity In Fannie & Freddie: 'Ignore The Bears'

‘Stupidly Cheap’ Bet

“Fannie and Freddie are stupidly cheap,” Ackman wrote on X. “Asymmetry at its best. They could be a 10X and it could happen soon.”

Fight Against ‘Outright Theft’

Arguing that the initial $193 billion bailout has already been overpaid by $25 billion, Ackman called on President Donald Trump to honor the original contractual terms.

Reminding the President of his past criticisms of the sweep, Ackman declared, “Now that you have the time, Mr. President, let's Stop the Steal!“

Shifting Housing Policies

Concurrently, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) scrapped strict Biden-era roofing insurance mandates, significantly lowering costs for homebuyers.

As government directives in the housing sector accelerate, Ackman and Burry are betting that a highly lucrative exit from conservatorship is finally on the horizon.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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