Robinhood, Netflix, Arm Holdings, And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (March 23 to March 27) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, Iran war, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Robinhood Markets

Some retail investors were looking for an entry point below the price of $69 per share.

The stock had a 52-week range of $29.66 to $153.86, trading around $69 to $72 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 57.28% over the year, fell by 42.23% and 37.90% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.

HOOD had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a solid growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Netflix

Some retail investors were joking about the hike, saying that they “defaulted” on their NFLX subscription after the price hikes.

The stock had a 52-week range of $75.01 to $134.12, trading around $92 to $95 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 3.86% over the year and 22.91% in the last six months. The stock was down just 0.47% YTD.

NFLX had a strong price trend in the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms, with a good quality ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Arm Holdings

Some retail investors were bullish on the news of ARM making its own chips.

The stock had a 52-week range of $80.00 to $183.16, trading around $153 to $158 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 55.39% over the year, 2.42% in the last six months, and 39.64% YTD.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that ARM had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

Meta Platforms

-Some retail investors were disappointed with the stock’s performance, following a slew of negative updates.

The stock had a 52-week range of $479.80 to $796.25, trading around $546 to $552 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 10.38% over the year, 26.38% over the last six months, and 17.05% YTD.

META maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

GameStop

Some investors were a little bearish on GME following its mixed earnings.

The stock had a 52-week range of $19.93 to $35.81, trading around $21 to $24 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 20.45% over the year, 14.61% over the last six months, but it was up 12.35% YTD.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, GME was maintaining a weak price trend over the medium term but a strong trend in the short and long terms, with a good growth ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.

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