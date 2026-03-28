Robinhood, Netflix, Arm Holdings, And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (March 23 to March 27) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, Iran war, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.
Robinhood Markets
- Some retail investors were looking for an entry point below the price of $69 per share.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $29.66 to $153.86, trading around $69 to $72 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 57.28% over the year, fell by 42.23% and 37.90% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.
- HOOD had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a solid growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Netflix
- Some retail investors were joking about the hike, saying that they “defaulted” on their NFLX subscription after the price hikes.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $75.01 to $134.12, trading around $92 to $95 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 3.86% over the year and 22.91% in the last six months. The stock was down just 0.47% YTD.
- NFLX had a strong price trend in the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms, with a good quality ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Arm Holdings
- Some retail investors were bullish on the news of ARM making its own chips.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $80.00 to $183.16, trading around $153 to $158 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 55.39% over the year, 2.42% in the last six months, and 39.64% YTD.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that ARM had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking.
Meta Platforms
-Some retail investors were disappointed with the stock’s performance, following a slew of negative updates.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $479.80 to $796.25, trading around $546 to $552 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 10.38% over the year, 26.38% over the last six months, and 17.05% YTD.
- META maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
GameStop
- Some investors were a little bearish on GME following its mixed earnings.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $19.93 to $35.81, trading around $21 to $24 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 20.45% over the year, 14.61% over the last six months, but it was up 12.35% YTD.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, GME was maintaining a weak price trend over the medium term but a strong trend in the short and long terms, with a good growth ranking.
Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.
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