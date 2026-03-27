CoreWeave Partner Core Scientific's Stock Jumps In Momentum After $1 Billion Financing Deal

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) is demonstrating formidable market strength, with the stock’s Benzinga Edge momentum score climbing from 89.31 to 91.00 week-over-week.

Momentum Surges On Billion-Dollar Backing

By crossing into the 91st percentile, the stock now ranks in the top 10% of the market for relative strength.

Momentum measures a stock’s relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes, ranked as a percentile against other stocks.

This quantitative jump follows the company’s successful bid to secure a total of $1 billion in financing to accelerate its strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

While Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ data shows that Core Scientific is facing downward price trends in the short and medium term, its long-term trend remains firmly positive.

Fueling The AI Infrastructure Pivot

This adds to the initial $500 million provided by Morgan Stanley earlier in the month.

Wall Street Sees Undervalued Asset

Institutional backing is matching analyst optimism. BTIG recently upgraded Core Scientific from Neutral to Buy, establishing a $23.00 price target.

The firm noted that the company's HPC pivot is drastically undervalued, pointing out that CORZ trades at roughly $4 million per megawatt (MW), well below the peer average of $7 million per MW.

CORZ Looks Past Short-Term Noise

Despite recent market volatility, the stock has posted a staggering 106.95% gain over the past year.

It has returned 8.45% year-to-date, outpacing the losses of 7.87% in the Nasdaq Composite index during the same period. It was lower by 6.29% in the last six months, but up 106.95% over the year.

The stock closed Thursday 7.39% lower at $15.79 apiece, and it was lower by 0.44% in premarket on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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