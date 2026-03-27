Datacentrex (DTCX) Stock Drops 25% After Hours: Here's What Is Going On

Datacentrex Inc (NASDAQ:DTCX) fell sharply in after-hours trading on Thursday, dropping 25.57% to $2.30 after the company priced a public offering.

The stock closed the regular session at $3.09, down 6.93%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Offering Weighs On Shares

Datacentrex announced the pricing of a $20.17 million public offering at $2.00 per share, a notable discount to its recent trading price. The offering includes common stock and pre-funded warrants and is expected to close around March 30, 2026. The offering is being conducted under an effective Form S-3 shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with a related prospectus supplement submitted on March 26, 2026.

The company said it plans to use proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, a move that often raises dilution concerns among investors.

Business Overview

Datacentrex is a digital infrastructure and capital deployment company focused on Scrypt-based compute assets. It operates through third-party colocation facilities and monetizes compute power via hashrate marketplaces, while also managing a treasury of digital assets.

Trading Metrics

Datacentrex has a market capitalization of approximately $93.86 million. The stock's 52-week high is $4.98, while its 52-week low is $1.51.

The stock is down nearly 30% over the past year and continues to trade closer to the lower end of its range.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show strength across Short, Medium, and Long Price Trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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