Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Jumps 16% After Hours On Burn Relief Hydrogel Launch In Walmart, CVS

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) rose 16.40% in after-hours trading to $2.44 on Thursday.

The surge in the late trading session followed a 7.89% decline during the regular session.

Retail Expansion Drives After-Hours Jump

According to Sonoma, the over-the-counter product targets minor burns and skin irritations, marking SNOA’s first large-scale consumer burn relief offering.

Distribution runs through an unnamed U.S.-based partner that supplies CVS and Walmart.

CEO Cites Growing Consumer Awareness

“This launch builds on the strong foundation established by our prior consumer product success,” CEO Amy Trombly said, adding that consumer awareness of HOCl as a “safe and effective skincare solution” is growing.

The retail expansion follows an established presence in professional healthcare wound and burn care protocols.

The healthcare company stated that the retail expansion follows its established presence in professional healthcare wound and burn care protocols.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals previously entered mass retail with its diaper rash hydrogel launch in 2025.

In February, SNOA reported third-quarter revenue of $4.35M, narrowly beating the estimate of $4.33M.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Sonoma has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, with a 52-week high of $6.92 and a 52-week low of $1.75.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of SNOA stands at 29.16.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 27.08%.

Price Action: SNOA closed Thursday's regular session at $2.10, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, the small-cap stock is positioned at about 6.8% of above its annual low, placing it closer to the lower end than the top.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SNOA has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.