Nasdaq 100 Flashes Rare Historical Pattern 6th Time In 41 Years: It May Be 'Set To Recover Soon' After Being 100 Days Below Peak

The Nasdaq 100 has crossed a notable threshold, trading below its all-time high for 100 consecutive days. However, with the index hovering less than 10% off its peak, historical data suggests tech investors shouldn’t panic just yet.

Rare Setup For Big Tech

According to recent market analysis shared by The Kobeissi Letter, the tech-heavy index has entered a highly unusual consolidation phase.

The Nasdaq 100 has now gone 100 days without hitting a new record high, marking its longest such streak since 2023. It made its last record of 26,182.10 points in October 2025.

Despite not hitting an all-time high, the index has avoided a major correction, remaining within 10% of its peak. The index closed Thursday at 23,586.99 points, just 9.91% below its previous record.

This specific combination—100 days below the high but down less than 10%—is an exceptionally rare market signal. It marks only the sixth time this exact pattern has occurred since 1985.

Despite the prolonged stall, Kobeissi notes that “history suggests technology stocks are set to recover soon.”

What History Says About the Rebound

If historical precedents hold, the current holding pattern could act as a springboard for significant gains.

In the previous five instances of this specific setup, the Nasdaq 100 demonstrated a remarkable track record of upward momentum shortly after.

Data indicates that one month after flashing this signal, the index was flat or positive 80% of the time, yielding an average gain of 1.1%.

Two months out, the average return bumped up to 2.3%, maintaining the same 80% win rate for positive outcomes.

Flawless 12-Month Track Record

The most compelling data for long-term tech bulls emerges when looking a full year ahead. In all five prior occurrences since 1985, the Nasdaq 100 was undeniably higher 12 months later. This flawless 100% positive outcome rate was accompanied by a robust average gain of 17.0%.

While past performance never guarantees future results, this rare market convergence provides a strong statistical case that the current lull in the market is merely a pause before a breakout.

Nasdaq 100 Tracker Tumbles Over 6% YTD

The ETF tracking the Nasdaq 100 index, Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) , has declined by 6.41% year-to-date, while the index itself has also dropped 6.42%.

QQQ was down 4.17% in the last six months but up 19.14% over the year. It closed 2.39% lower at $573.79 on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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