Why Did GMEX Robotics Stock Jump Over 42% After Hours?

GMEX Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:GMEX) climbed 42.21% to $1.28 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The surge followed a regular-session dip of 4.17%, which closed the stock of the Australia-based technology company at $0.90, according to Benzinga Pro data.

First Restaurant Deal Since Launching Cooking Robotics Platform

On Monday, GMEX Robotics announced an AU$4.2 million (US $2.9 million) purchase agreement with an Australian food and beverage group.

The purchase order includes at least 50 Smart Digital Intelligence All-in-One Kitchen Robots, featuring the Bon Vivant 3.0 and Max models. These AI-powered culinary robots are designed for use in high-end restaurants and airport food service locations.

According to the company, it marks GMEX’s first commercial agreement with a restaurant group since launching its cooking robotics platform in December 2025.

“Our systems are designed to support hospitality operators by reducing labor intensity while maintaining high-quality food preparation,” said CEO Sam Lu.

Insider Files Zero-Ownership Disclosure

Concurrent with the announcement, Director Wu Jun Ye submitted an Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday, reporting no beneficial ownership of GMEX securities as of Mar. 18.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

GMEX Robotics has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.85.

The technology company has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, with a 52-week high of $153.60 and a 52-week low of $0.71.

The small-cap stock has declined 99.05% over the past year.

GMEX is currently positioned close to its annual range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GMEX has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Image via Shutterstock/ ZCOOL HelloRF

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.