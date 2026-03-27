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March 27, 2026 1:14 AM 2 min read

Southland Holdings (SLND) Stock Plunges Over 30% As Rally Loses Steam: What's Going On?

Overview

Southland Holdings is a U.S.-based infrastructure construction company specializing in complex projects such as bridges, tunnels, marine works, and water systems, serving large public and private sector clients.

Losses Overshadow Project Wins

Southland had surged over 50% a day earlier after announcing $118 million in new awards, including a $48 million data center project and additional water infrastructure contracts.

However, sentiment turned after the company reported a steep drop in fourth-quarter 2025 revenue to $104.0 million from $267.3 million a year ago, alongside a gross loss of $193.4 million. Net loss widened significantly to $216.4 million, or $(4.00) per share, with EBITDA at $(202.2) million.

For full-year 2025, revenue declined to $772.2 million, while net loss expanded to $306.5 million.

Legal Hit And Turnaround Plan

Results were heavily impacted by a $135.8 million charge tied to an adverse ruling related to the Washington State Convention Center project, forcing write-downs and new liabilities.

Despite this, the company highlighted a $2.03 billion backlog and outlined a turnaround strategy focused on debt restructuring, asset monetization, and prioritizing higher-margin core projects.

Trading Metrics

Southland Holdings has a market capitalization of approximately $87.12 million. The stock's 52-week high is $5.34, while its 52-week low is $0.65.

Benzinga Edge Rankings suggest short-term strength, but Medium and Long Price Trends remain negative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: TIMS13 on Shutterstock.com

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