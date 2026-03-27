Globavend Holdings (GVH) Stock Surges 37% After Hours: Here's Why

Globavend Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GVH) spiked 36.89% in after-hours trading on Thursday, climbing to $1.41.

According to Benzinga Pro data, GVH closed the regular session at $1.03, up 4.67%.

Though no immediate reason has been identified for the stock move, investors may still be reacting to five Securities and Exchange Commission insider disclosure filings submitted last week.

CEO Holds Near-Total Voting Control

The most significant filing came from CEO and Director Yau Wai Yiu, who directly holds 57,224 ordinary shares and 100 management shares. Together, these represent roughly 97.8% of the company's total voting power, based on 2.28 million shares outstanding as of Feb. 13, according to SEC filings.

Four other insiders—Directors Cheung Fan, Shin Ho Chuen, Leng Ami San Man and Chief Financial Officer Yu Tsz Ngo each reported zero beneficial ownership.

Strong 2025 Financials

On Feb. 17, GVH reported full-year results for the year ended Sept. 30, 2025, posting revenue of $23.6 million, up 42.5% year-over-year, and earnings per share of $16.42.

Net income came to $0.68 million, according to the company's earnings release.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Globavend Holdings has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, with a 52-week high of $366 and a 52-week low of $0.87.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of GVH stands at 42.88.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 99.23%.

The stock of the Perth-based e-commerce logistics provider is currently positioned near its annual high.

The stock's continued decline and weak positioning suggest that any potential recovery will require clear confirmation before investors are likely to buy in.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GVH has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.