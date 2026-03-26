Major U.S. indices closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 1.01% to 45,960.11, the S&P 500 falling 1.74% to 6,477.16 and the Nasdaq dropping 2.38% to 21,408.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company saw its shares decline by 7.92%, closing at $547.75. The stock reached an intraday high of $583 and a low of $543.35, with a 52-week range of $796.25 to $479.80.

The decline follows a $6 million verdict against Meta and YouTube for creating products linked to harmful behavior in young users. Jurors found Meta negligent in platform design and operation, failing to warn users of potential risks. Additionaly, the company was in the news for laying off several hundred employees.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences surged 74.77% to close at $39.76, hitting a high of $40.46 and a low of $33.50. The stock’s 52-week range is $40.46 to $1.92.

The company’s stock soared as it advanced plans for a Biologics License Application submission. In the GLOW2 study, Zenkuda showed significant efficacy in treating diabetic retinopathy, with 62.5% of patients achieving notable improvement.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Unity Software shares fell 3.76%, closing at $17.13. The stock’s intraday high was $17.60, with a low of $17.02, and a 52-week range of $52.15 to $15.33. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 12.49% to $19.27.

The upside was driven by solid growth in Unity Vector, while the decision to sunset the ironSource Ads Network is expected to further boost revenue growth and profitability.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. experienced an 11.37% drop, closing at $688.8. The stock’s high was $753.66, with a low of $687.58, and a 52-week range of $808.8 to $45.66. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 1.5% to $699.10.

Lumentum Holdings announced plans to build a new U.S. manufacturing facility in North Carolina to produce advanced optical components for AI data centers, with NVIDIA as a key customer.

The company expects to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the site, expanding capacity and supporting over 400 jobs, with production targeted to ramp by mid-2028.

The company is gaining attention as the AI trade shifts beyond chips toward the infrastructure that connects them, with analysts pointing to strong upside driven by rising demand for optical components.

Backed by growing orders tied to Nvidia's next-generation systems, Lumentum is benefiting from demand for high-speed data transfer technologies like optical transceivers and lasers. BNP Paribas sees roughly 47% upside, citing a multi-year growth path fueled by AI data center scaling.

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit Inc. shares fell 8.86%, closing at $127.26. The stock reached a high of $137.52 and a low of $124, with a 52-week range of $282.95 to $79.75.

The decline is attributed to a broader tech sector downturn and insider selling by executives. Chief Technology Officer Christopher Brian Slowe sold 2,000 shares, while Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Wong sold 5,660 shares.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Meta Platforms stock has a Momentum in the 17th percentile and Value in the 48th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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