Sidus Space Surges In After-Hours Trading Ahead Of Earnings—SpaceX IPO Buzz In Focus

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) climbed 2.11% to $2.90 in after-hours trade on Wednesday, extending a 18.83% intraday surge.

The stock's gains across both sessions follow the company's Tuesday announcement that it will host its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call on Mar. 31 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

SpaceX IPO Reports Lift Stock

The agreement with SpaceX, signed in 2022, supports Sidus Space's Satellite-as-a-Service model.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

With a market capitalization of $188.92 million, Sidus Space has a 52-week high of $5.39 and a 52-week low of $0.63.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of SIDU stands at 63.98.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock of the space and defense technology company has gained 72.12%.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, SIDU closed the regular session at $2.84.

The stock of the Florida-based company is currently trading at roughly 46% above its 52-week low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that SIDU is exhibiting a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.