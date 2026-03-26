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March 26, 2026 3:26 AM 2 min read

Navan (NAVN) Stock Jumps 23% After Hours — Here's Why

Navan Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) jumped 22.95% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $11.25.

NAVN closed the regular session up 7.52% at $9.15, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock move followed the California-based company's fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results for the period ended on Jan. 31, which were reported on Wednesday.

What Do The Q4 Results Say?

Navan reported the following fourth-quarter metrics, compared with the same quarter of the prior year:

The company's year-over-year revenue rose 35%, while its gross booking volume grew 42%.

Fiscal 2026 Full-Year Results

Full-year for the AI-powered business travel and expense management platform revenue rose 31% to $702 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $37 million, compared with a $25 million loss in fiscal 2025.

Navan generated $14.8 million in free cash flow, while operating cash flow totaled $33.7 million, up from a $50.4 million outflow a year earlier.

The GAAP net loss widened to $398 million, reflecting $118 million in debt extinguishment charges.

What Does the Guidance Say?

Navan guided first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue to $204 million to $206 million, representing roughly 30% year-over-year growth, with non-GAAP operating income of $4.5 million to $5.5 million.

For the full year, the company projects fiscal 2027 revenue of $866 million to $874 million and non-GAAP operating income of $58 million to $62 million, targeting a 7% non-GAAP operating margin, up from 5% in fiscal 2026.

Chief Financial Officer Aurélien Nolf said, “We enter FY’27 with a strong balance sheet and a clear path to continue expanding margins while investing in high-conviction innovation.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Navan has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, with a 52-week high of $22.75 and a 52-week low of $8.12.

NAVN has faced a challenging 12 months, with its stock falling 54.25%.

Currently, the mid-cap stock is about 7% above its 52-week low, indicating it is near the low end of its annual range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BZAI has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Image via Shutterstock/ ZCOOL HelloRF

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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