Why Southland Holdings (SLND) Surged 53% After Hours

Southland Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLND) jumped 53.03% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, rising to $2.02.

SLND closed the regular session up 1.54% at $1.32, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Wednesday, the company announced receipt of notices to proceed on three projects totaling approximately $118 million through its civil segment subsidiary, Oscar Renda Contracting.

Data Center Contract Headlines New Awards

According to Southland Holdings, its largest contract is a $48 million data center project for a private client in the Southwest, involving chilled water pipeline installation and related site development to support cooling at the data center. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

The other two projects are a $40 million pump station expansion for the Coastal Water Authority in Cleveland, Texas, set to double raw water pumping capacity by 2027. A $30 million raw water transmission main for Cape Coral, Florida, designed to enhance drought resilience, is also expected to be completed in 2027.

All three contracts will be added to SLND’s fourth-quarter 2025 backlog.

Southland, founded in 1900 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is one of North America’s largest infrastructure construction companies, serving markets including water, tunneling, bridges, and marine.

Earnings Report Due After Close Thursday

Southland will also report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, followed by a conference call on Friday.

In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of $213.34 million.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Texas-based infrastructure construction company has a market capitalization of $71.43 million, with a 52-week high of $5.34 and a 52-week low of $0.65.

Southland has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.77.

The small-cap stock has declined 58.88% over the past year.

SLND is currently trading at about 14.28% above its 52-week low, indicating it remains near the lower end of its annual range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SLND has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.