U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.66% at 46,429.49, the S&P 500 gaining 0.5% to 6,591.90 and the Nasdaq advancing 0.77% to 21,929.82.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Urban-gro’s stock skyrocketed by 416.95%, closing at $36.29. The stock reached an intraday high of $36.30 and a low of $7.40, setting a new 52-week high at $36.30. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 19.65% to $29.16.

The surge follows the company’s strategic merger with IPG, which consolidates multiple cricket leagues under a Nasdaq-listed platform. This move aims to centralize sponsorship revenue and expand into new markets like Bangladesh and the UAE.

DraftKings shares fell by 8.11%, closing at $21.42. The stock fluctuated between an intraday high of $23.68 and a low of $21.35, nearing its 52-week low of $21.01.

The decline is attributed to investor concerns over competitive threats from prediction platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, which are diverting significant volume from traditional sportsbooks.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics saw its stock jump 34.98%, closing at $23.77. The stock hit an intraday high of $23.85 and a low of $19.67.

This rise comes after the company announced promising early results from its siRNA programs, showing dose-dependent muscle exposure and favorable tolerability. These findings bolster confidence in their potential treatments for muscular dystrophies.

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Destiny Tech100 shares increased by 15.31%, closing at $30.58. The stock reached an intraday high of $34 and a low of $28.77. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 7.1% to $32.75.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMD’s stock rose by 7.26%, closing at $220.27. The stock recorded an intraday high of $221.33 and a low of $211.51.

The rally is driven by reports of upcoming CPU price hikes due to tightening supply and increasing demand from AI-centric data centers. This trend highlights the growing influence of artificial intelligence on the semiconductor industry.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that AMD stock has Momentum in the 90th percentile and Value in the 10th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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