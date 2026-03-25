U.S. stocks extended their mid-week rebound on Wednesday, with all three major indexes advancing as crude oil prices retreated sharply on reports that Washington is pursuing diplomatic talks with Tehran — even as Iranian officials formally denied any progress.

Reports that the U.S. had delivered Iran a 15-point proposal and was seeking a one-month ceasefire to facilitate talks proved sufficient to spark a broad-based relief bid across equities.

WTI crude declined 3% to $89.62 per barrel, recovering slightly from overnight lows near $86.50, while Brent crude fell 3.3% to $101.04.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 6,599, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 344 points, or 0.8%, to 46,468.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained nearly 200 points to 24,200, up 0.8%. The Russell 2000 outperformed, rising 1.2%, eyeing its third straight session of gains.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Wednesday, gains were broad-based. Ten of eleven S&P 500 sectors advanced, with Financials the lone exception, slipping marginally into the red.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note retreated to 4.32%, shedding around 5 basis points from Tuesday’s close, as bond markets recalibrated their inflation assumptions in response to the pullback in oil.

The 2-year yield eased to 3.88%, while the 30-year note slipped to 4.89%.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Gold Miners Glitter, Chip Stocks Surge As Iran Optimism Reshapes Wednesday’s Winners

The only sector in the red was the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF), which edged 0.1% lower.

Among industry ETFs, the VanEck Gold Miners (NYSE:GDX) surged 3.8% as bullion’s advance lifted producers across the board.

Wednesday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Wednesday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

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