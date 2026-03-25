Braze Stock Jumps Over 23% In Pre-Market Session—Here's Why

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) climbed 23.36% to $22.23 in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results.
The stock of the cloud-based customer engagement platform closed the regular session 4.76% lower at $18.02, according to Benzinga Pro data.
What Do The Q4 Results Say?
Braze reported the following results compared with the same quarter a year earlier:
|Metric
|Q4 FY2026
|Q4 FY2025
|Revenue
|$205.2M
|$160.4M
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
|$14.5M
|$7.9M
|Total Customers
|2,609
|2,296
|Free Cash Flow
|$13.9M
|$15.2M
Braze's fourth-quarter revenue rose 27.9% year over year.
Customers with annual recurring revenue of $500,000 or more increased to 333 from 247 and quarterly bookings grew more than 50% from the same period a year earlier.
“The world’s largest and most sophisticated brands are choosing Braze as a foundational partner,” said CEO Bill Magnuson.
Full-Year FY2026 Results
Full-year revenue for Braze totaled $738.2 million, up 24.4% from a year earlier.
Non-GAAP operating income reached $28.5 million, compared with breakeven in fiscal 2025.
Free cash flow for the company increased to $58.1 million from $19.6 million.
Repurchase Program, Financial Outlook
Braze’s Board approved a $100 million share repurchase program. The company plans to imminently enter into an accelerated share repurchase transaction of approximately $50 million of its outstanding Class A Common Stock.
Braze provided the following guidance for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2027:
Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis
Braze Inc. has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a 52-week trading range of $43.89 to $15.26.
It has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.76.
BRZE has dropped 53.96% over the past 12 months, underscoring challenges for its longer-term outlook.
The small-cap stock is currently positioned at about 9.65% of its 52-week range from the bottom, just above its annual low.
Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BRZE has a negative price trend across all time frames.
Photo courtesy: FabrikaSimf on Shutterstock.com
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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