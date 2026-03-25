Braze Stock Jumps Over 23% In Pre-Market Session—Here's Why

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) climbed 23.36% to $22.23 in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results.

The stock of the cloud-based customer engagement platform closed the regular session 4.76% lower at $18.02, according to Benzinga Pro data.

What Do The Q4 Results Say?

Braze reported the following results compared with the same quarter a year earlier:

Metric Q4 FY2026 Q4 FY2025 Revenue $205.2M $160.4M Non-GAAP Operating Income $14.5M $7.9M Total Customers 2,609 2,296 Free Cash Flow $13.9M $15.2M

Braze's fourth-quarter revenue rose 27.9% year over year.

Customers with annual recurring revenue of $500,000 or more increased to 333 from 247 and quarterly bookings grew more than 50% from the same period a year earlier.

“The world’s largest and most sophisticated brands are choosing Braze as a foundational partner,” said CEO Bill Magnuson.

Full-Year FY2026 Results

Full-year revenue for Braze totaled $738.2 million, up 24.4% from a year earlier.

Non-GAAP operating income reached $28.5 million, compared with breakeven in fiscal 2025.

Free cash flow for the company increased to $58.1 million from $19.6 million.

Repurchase Program, Financial Outlook

Braze’s Board approved a $100 million share repurchase program. The company plans to imminently enter into an accelerated share repurchase transaction of approximately $50 million of its outstanding Class A Common Stock.

Braze provided the following guidance for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2027:

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Braze Inc. has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a 52-week trading range of $43.89 to $15.26.

It has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.76.

BRZE has dropped 53.96% over the past 12 months, underscoring challenges for its longer-term outlook.

The small-cap stock is currently positioned at about 9.65% of its 52-week range from the bottom, just above its annual low.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BRZE has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo courtesy: FabrikaSimf on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.