U Power (UCAR) Stock Declines Nearly 20% After Hours — Here's Why

Overview

U Power, a Cayman Islands company based in Wuhu City, China, provides electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping solutions. Its UOTTA™ platform allows the company to manufacture and operate battery-swapping stations, sell or rent battery cabinets to vehicle drivers, and upgrade station control systems. The company is also investing in next-generation technology to build intelligent energy ecosystems and turn EVs into dynamic energy assets.



Share Consolidation Set to Reshape UCAR Stock

U Power is combining every 10 existing shares into 1 new share, a process known as a share consolidation. This was approved by the board in November 2025 and by shareholders in December 2025. After the consolidation, the company will have 500 million total shares, including roughly 400 million Class A shares and 100 million Class B shares.

If a shareholder would end up with a fraction of a share after the consolidation, it will be rounded up to the nearest whole share, and no cash will be paid for fractions. Trading of the new shares will begin on March 30, 2026, under the same ticker UCAR, but with a new CUSIP number: G9520U124. This consolidation does not change the company's overall value, but it can affect the price of each share and short-term trading behavior.

Trading Metrics

U Power has a market capitalization of approximately $2.45 million. The stock's 52-week high is $4.98, and the 52-week low is $0.11.



Benzinga Edge Rankings indicate U Power stock doesn’t check out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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