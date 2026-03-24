Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Businessman watching red graph on smartphone showing stock price slump. phone stock trading online. Investment concept and finance technology Funds for stock market investments and digital assets.
March 24, 2026 11:43 PM 1 min read

iTonic Holdings (ITOC) Surges Over 84% After Hours— Here's Why It's Trending

iTonic Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ITOC) soared 84.18% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52, after the Beijing-based company announced a $20 million private placement offering.

ITOC closed the regular session down 2.86% at $0.28, according to Benzinga Pro.

The Capital Raise Driving the Rally

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday, iTonic announced it entered a private placement subscription agreement on Monday, to issue 100 million Class A ordinary shares at $0.20 per share.

The offering is expected to close in April, pending satisfaction of closing conditions.

According to the SEC filing, the shares issued by iTonic carry a six-month lock-up period from the date of issuance.

Jianfei Zhang, CEO and Chairman, signed the filing.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

iTonic has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.95.

The Beijing-based healthcare company has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, with a 52-week high of $0.92 and a 52-week low of $0.25.

The small-cap stock has declined 92.71% over the past year.

ITOC is currently positioned at about 4.48% above its 52-week low, suggesting it is trading closer to the lower end of its annual range.

Photo Courtesy:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved