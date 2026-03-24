iTonic Holdings (ITOC) Surges Over 84% After Hours— Here's Why It's Trending

iTonic Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ITOC) soared 84.18% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52, after the Beijing-based company announced a $20 million private placement offering.

ITOC closed the regular session down 2.86% at $0.28, according to Benzinga Pro.

The Capital Raise Driving the Rally

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday, iTonic announced it entered a private placement subscription agreement on Monday, to issue 100 million Class A ordinary shares at $0.20 per share.

The offering is expected to close in April, pending satisfaction of closing conditions.

According to the SEC filing, the shares issued by iTonic carry a six-month lock-up period from the date of issuance.

Jianfei Zhang, CEO and Chairman, signed the filing.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

iTonic has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.95.

The Beijing-based healthcare company has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, with a 52-week high of $0.92 and a 52-week low of $0.25.

The small-cap stock has declined 92.71% over the past year.

ITOC is currently positioned at about 4.48% above its 52-week low, suggesting it is trading closer to the lower end of its annual range.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.