Blaize Holdings Is Trending As Stock Shoots Up 49% Overnight: Here's Why

Blaize Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) shares are trending on Tuesday night.

Shares of the California-based AI platform company rose 48.65% after hours to $1.65 on Tuesday after reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, alongside fiscal 2026 guidance of $130 million.

What Do The Q4 Results Say?

In the fourth quarter, Blaize Holdings posted a net loss of $3.2 million, down from a loss of $26.3 million in the preceding quarter.

The company said its revenue for the quarter rose to more than twice the level reported in the third quarter. Fourth-quarter revenue also exceeded the upper end of company guidance.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation showed a loss of $11.1 million, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Blaize Holdings stated that research and development, as well as sales, general and administrative expenses, remained flat quarter over quarter.

Full Year Result

The technology company reported full-year 2025 revenue of $38.6 million, up from $1.6 million in 2024, marking its first full year of generating commercial revenue.

According to Blaize, growth was fueled by system integrators and solution providers supporting AI inference infrastructure, sovereign AI initiatives and public safety applications.

Harminder Sehmi, Chief Financial Officer of Blaize, said, “We delivered strong revenue growth in 2025 and exceeded the upper end of our full-year guidance, reflecting continued execution across our commercial engagements.”

Full Year Guidance

Blaize provided guidance for fiscal 2026, projecting revenue of $130 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $45 million to $50 million.

The company also plans to launch its AI Services platform in the second quarter of 2026, focusing on API-based AI capabilities and recurring revenue models.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Blaize has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, with a 52-week high of $6.76 and a 52-week low of $1.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BZAI stands at 44.42.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has fallen 65.09%.

BZAI is currently positioned near its annual high.

The stock's continued decline and current positioning suggest that any potential recovery would require clear confirmation before investors step in.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, BZAI closed the regular session at $1.11, up 0.91%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BZAI has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.