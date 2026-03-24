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Candlestick graph chart of stock and forex market to represent the revenue growth. the stock market crashed from covid19 and war, and waiting for reverse trend to investing in growth stocks.
March 24, 2026 9:19 PM 3 min read

Snowflake, Circle, Arm Holdings, Trade Desk And Gamestop: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

The U.S. stock market experienced a downturn today, with major indices posting losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.37% to 6,556.37, while the NASDAQ dropped 0.84% to 21,761.89. The Dow Jones also saw a decline, losing over 84 points or 0.18% to settle at 46,124.06.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake’s stock fell 7.38% to close at $161.34. The stock hit an intraday high of $173.29 and a low of $161.11, with a 52-week range of $280.67 to $120.10. The stock gained 1.02% to $162.98 in after-hours trading.

The company recently announced significant layoffs, affecting around 70 roles, as it pivots towards AI-generated content. This move follows a $200 million partnership with OpenAI, integrating GPT-5.2 into its AI Data Cloud. The new SnowWork platform aims to automate complex documentation processes.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)

Circle’s stock plummeted 20.11%, closing at $101.17. It reached a high of $127.08 and a low of $98.31, with a 52-week range of $298.99 to $49.90.

Shares also fell after a Senate draft of the CLARITY Act proposed banning yield on stablecoin balances, a key driver of adoption.

The restriction could weaken demand for USDC (CRYPTO: USDC), slow wallet growth and undermine expectations that regulation would accelerate stablecoin expansion.

ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)

ARM Holdings saw a 1.41% decline, closing at $134.96. The stock’s intraday high was $140.58, with a low of $133.01, and a 52-week range of $183.16 to $80. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 8.14% to $145.95.

ARM announced plans to sell its own AGI CPU chips, with Meta Platforms Inc. as its first major customer. The company anticipates $15 billion in annual sales from this venture within five years.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk’s stock dropped 6.72%, ending the day at $22.34. It reached a high of $23.88 and a low of $21.57, with a 52-week range of $91.45 to $21.08. The stock rose 1.16% to $22.60 in extended trading.

Concerns about AI disrupting SaaS business models have impacted the stock. A report highlighted fears of AI’s impact on software companies’ revenue models.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

GameStop’s stock fell 0.96%, closing at $22.81. The stock’s intraday high was $23.10, with a low of $22.45, and a 52-week range of $35.81 to $19.93.

The company reported mixed fourth-quarter results, with revenue of $1.10 billion, missing analyst estimates. However, adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share exceeded expectations. GameStop’s cash position grew to $9 billion, despite a 14% year-over-year revenue decline. 

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Arm stock has a Momentum in the 52nd percentile and Value in the 3rd percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: Vintage Tone on Shutterstock.com

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