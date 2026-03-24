Snowflake, Circle, Arm Holdings, Trade Desk And Gamestop: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

The U.S. stock market experienced a downturn today, with major indices posting losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.37% to 6,556.37, while the NASDAQ dropped 0.84% to 21,761.89. The Dow Jones also saw a decline, losing over 84 points or 0.18% to settle at 46,124.06.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake’s stock fell 7.38% to close at $161.34. The stock hit an intraday high of $173.29 and a low of $161.11, with a 52-week range of $280.67 to $120.10. The stock gained 1.02% to $162.98 in after-hours trading.

The company recently announced significant layoffs, affecting around 70 roles, as it pivots towards AI-generated content. This move follows a $200 million partnership with OpenAI, integrating GPT-5.2 into its AI Data Cloud. The new SnowWork platform aims to automate complex documentation processes.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)

Circle’s stock plummeted 20.11%, closing at $101.17. It reached a high of $127.08 and a low of $98.31, with a 52-week range of $298.99 to $49.90.

Shares also fell after a Senate draft of the CLARITY Act proposed banning yield on stablecoin balances, a key driver of adoption.

The restriction could weaken demand for USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) , slow wallet growth and undermine expectations that regulation would accelerate stablecoin expansion.

ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)

ARM Holdings saw a 1.41% decline, closing at $134.96. The stock’s intraday high was $140.58, with a low of $133.01, and a 52-week range of $183.16 to $80. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 8.14% to $145.95.

ARM announced plans to sell its own AGI CPU chips, with Meta Platforms Inc. as its first major customer. The company anticipates $15 billion in annual sales from this venture within five years.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk’s stock dropped 6.72%, ending the day at $22.34. It reached a high of $23.88 and a low of $21.57, with a 52-week range of $91.45 to $21.08. The stock rose 1.16% to $22.60 in extended trading.

Concerns about AI disrupting SaaS business models have impacted the stock. A report highlighted fears of AI’s impact on software companies’ revenue models.

GameStop’s stock fell 0.96%, closing at $22.81. The stock’s intraday high was $23.10, with a low of $22.45, and a 52-week range of $35.81 to $19.93.

The company reported mixed fourth-quarter results, with revenue of $1.10 billion, missing analyst estimates. However, adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share exceeded expectations. GameStop’s cash position grew to $9 billion, despite a 14% year-over-year revenue decline.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Arm stock has a Momentum in the 52nd percentile and Value in the 3rd percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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