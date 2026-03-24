Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Fall As Iran Says 'No Negotiations' Took Place With US—Coherent, Apollo Global, GameStop In Focus

U.S. stock futures largely fell on Tuesday following Monday’s sharp resurgence. Futures of the major benchmark indices were mixed, with only the Nasdaq rising.

The rebound followed, President Donald Trump‘s Truth Social post on Monday that said the U.S. and Iran have held "very good and productive talks" on resolving hostilities and the strikes would be paused for the next five days.

However, senior Iranian officials rejected the claims. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a social media post on Monday that “no negotiations" happened with the U.S. and that Trump's announcement was a way to manipulate markets.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.35%, and the two-year bond was at 3.86%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing an 85.5% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in its April meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -0.07% S&P 500 -0.05% Nasdaq 100 0.07% Russell 2000 -0.01%

Stocks In Focus

Applied Optoelectronics

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AAOI maintains a strong price trend over the long, short, and medium terms.

Oracle

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ORCL maintains a weak trend in the short, long, and medium terms with a poor value ranking.

Tower Semiconductor And Coherent

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSEM maintains a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality score.

Apollo Global Management

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that APO maintains a weak trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a solid growth score.

GameStop

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was 0.043% lower as analysts expected it to post quarterly earnings at 37 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion after the closing bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GME maintains a weak price trend in the short and long terms but a strong trend in the medium term, with a solid growth score.

Cues From Last Session

Consumer Discretionary, Materials, and Information Technology sectors led the market gains on Monday as all the sectors closed on a positive note.

Insights From Analysts

LPL Financial maintains a tactical neutral stance on equities, navigating a complex landscape defined by “accelerating AI-related disruption” and heightened geopolitical tension.

Despite the ongoing conflict in Iran and sharp increases in oil prices, the Strategic Tactical Asset Allocation Committee (STAAC) remains encouraged by the “stock market's resilient track record during geopolitical crises.”

Rather than retreating, LPL is looking for opportunities to “add equities at lower levels” during short-term disruptions.

Regarding the broader economy, LPL highlights a “natural credit cycle” where rising rates are beginning to “discipline the market, force selectivity, and reset valuations.”

While private credit faces “liquidity mismatches” and “optimistic underwriting assumptions,” LPL does not forecast a systemic collapse. They note that “overall corporate debt-to-GDP levels have actually come down in recent years,” suggesting that current stresses represent a healthy repricing rather than a broad unwind.

Ultimately, LPL views these shifts as a necessary adjustment, famously noting that “when the tide goes out, you see who has been swimming naked”.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday.

The revised fourth-quarter U.S. productivity figures will be out by 8:30 a.m. ET.

March’s S&P flash U.S. services and manufacturing PMI will be released by 9:45 a.m., and Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 2.05% to hover around $89.94 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.21% to hover around $4,397.60 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.26% higher at the 99.2120 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 3.57% higher at $70,908.29 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday as South Korea's Kospi, India’s Nifty 50, Japan's Nikkei 225, China’s CSI 300, Australia's ASX 200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices rose. European markets were also higher in early trade.

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