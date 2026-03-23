Major U.S. indexes closed higher Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.38% to 46,208.47, the S&P 500 gaining 1.15% to 6,581, and the Nasdaq advancing 1.38% to 21,946.76.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Palantir’s stock closed up 6.78% at $160.90, reaching an intraday high of $161.08 and a low of $153.24. The stock is trading closer to its 52-week high of $207.52 than its low of $66.12.

Palantir shares rose on Monday, supported by easing geopolitical tensions after Donald Trump signaled a pause in military action, alongside news that the Pentagon will formally adopt Palantir's Maven AI system, securing long-term funding.

The stock also showed improving technical momentum, with shares up over 63% in the past year, as investors position ahead of the upcoming May earnings report.

Urban-gro’s stock surged 182.11% to close at $6.15, with an intraday high of $7.23 and a low of $3.06. The stock’s 52-week high is $19.76, and its low is $2.02. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 35.61% to $8.34.

The company’s shares surged after Innovative Production Group completed its all-stock merger with Flash Sports & Media, bringing T20 cricket league rights — including the Lanka Premier League — onto the Nasdaq-listed platform.

The deal creates a publicly traded vehicle to scale cricket media and commercial rights across markets like Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, while centralizing sponsorships and broadcast monetization.

QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ:QS)

QuantumScape’s shares rose 6.98% to $7.05, with a high of $7.12 and a low of $6.69. The stock’s 52-week high is $19.07, and its low is $3.40.

The stock gained momentum as the broader market improved, with auto-related stocks benefiting from a sharp drop in energy costs.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Estée Lauder’s stock fell 7.72% to $79.29, with an intraday high of $91.06 and a low of $78.01. The stock’s 52-week high is $121.64, and its low is $48.37.

Estée Lauder confirmed it is in discussions over a potential business combination with Spanish luxury fashion and beauty company Puig, though no agreement has been reached, according to a press statement.

The company cautioned that talks remain preliminary and there is no assurance a deal will materialize or on what terms.

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)

GM’s stock increased by 4% to $75.72, with a high of $76.85 and a low of $74.60. The stock’s 52-week high is $87.62, and its low is $41.60.

GM shares moved higher as falling oil prices improved the outlook for auto demand following de-escalation signals from President Trump.

Crude prices dropped nearly 8%, easing fuel costs and inflation concerns, which can support vehicle affordability and boost consumer demand for GM's lineup ahead of its April 28 earnings report.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Palantir stock has a Momentum in the 78th percentile and Value in the 1st percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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