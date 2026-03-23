What's Going On With Cadeler Stock Monday?

Taiwan O&M Contract Secured

Its service platform Nexra secured a firm Operations & Maintenance (O&M) contract in Taiwan, covering two offshore wind farms. Cadeler will deploy its vessel Wind Maker for the campaign, which is expected to last about three to four months.

This deal follows another recently awarded Nexra contract for a separate O&M campaign that will also use Wind Maker. It highlights continued demand for offshore wind servicing.

Nexra Platform And Growing Demand

Cadeler launched Nexra in 2025 to focus on the offshore wind aftermarket, where maintenance and component replacement needs are rising, particularly for larger turbines. The O&M segment contributed roughly one-fifth of the company’s revenue in 2025.

“Securing campaigns like this reflects our ability to mobilise quickly where and when our clients need us,” said Chief Growth Officer Jacob Gregersen. “With a versatile fleet operating around the world, we can respond on short notice and execute safely and efficiently across different jurisdictions. This flexibility allows us to support the operational phase of offshore wind farms while maintaining high utilisation across our fleet.”

CDLR 9% Below 20-Day SMA

The stock trades 9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 6.9% above its 100-day SMA. This indicates short-term weakness but longer-term strength. Shares have increased 11.37% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 39.70, in neutral territory, while the MACD is at -0.1940, below its signal line at 0.0792, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $25.50

: $25.50 Key Support: $20.00

Cadeler Earnings

The countdown is on: Cadeler is set to report earnings on March 24, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 65 cents (Up from 47 cents)

: 65 cents (Up from 47 cents) Revenue Estimate : $168.75 million (Up from $91.74 million)

: $168.75 million (Up from $91.74 million) Valuation: P/E of 6.6x (Indicates value opportunity)

Benzinga Edge: Value 82.96, Momentum 82

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Cadeler, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 82.96 — The stock is considered a strong value play.

: 82.96 — The stock is considered a strong value play. Momentum: 82 — The stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Cadeler’s Benzinga Edge signal points to a strong value-oriented setup with bullish momentum, suggesting potential growth in the offshore wind sector.

PBW ETF Holds 2.34% CDLR Weight

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSE:PBW): 2.34% Weight

Significance: Because CDLR carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CDLR Price Action: Cadeler shares were down 4.89% at $21.98 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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