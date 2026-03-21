Super Micro Computer, Micron Technology And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (March 9 to March 13) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Super Micro Computer

Some retail investors were questioning multiple fallacies at SMCI, with its issues in earnings reporting in 2024 and 2025 to the current issue of chip smuggling.

The stock had a 52-week range of $27.60 to $62.36, trading around $23 to $30 per share, as of the publication of this article. It fell 23.22% over the year and fell 32.79% over the last six months.

SMCI had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a solid value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Micron Technology

Some retail investors were mocking others by calling them “chuds” or unintelligent, as MU calls were mentioned with Friday’s triple witching session multiple times on Reddit.

The stock had a 52-week range of $61.54 to $471.34, trading around $439 to $445 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 335.30% over the year and 173.01% in the last six months.

MU had a strong price trend in the medium, long, and short terms, with a good growth ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Ulta Beauty

Some retail investors were making fun of their own stock purchase, linking it to the Iran-U.S. war.

The stock had a 52-week range of $323.37 to $714.97, trading around $532 to $536 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 55.39% over the year and 2.42% in the last six months.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that ULTA had a weak price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a moderate value ranking.

CF Industries Holdings

Some retail investors were bullish on CF as compared to its peer, Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) .

The stock had a 52-week range of $67.34 to $137.44, trading around $123 to $126 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 62.29% over the year and 47.56% over the last six months.

CF maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Nvidia

Some investors were questioning why NVDA wasn’t above $200 apiece after the GTC announcements.

The stock had a 52-week range of $86.62 to $212.19, trading around $177 to $180 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 51.94% over the year and 1.07% over the last six months.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, NVDA was maintaining a weak price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a moderate value ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.

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