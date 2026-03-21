Super Micro Computer, Micron Technology And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (March 9 to March 13) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.
Super Micro Computer
- Some retail investors were questioning multiple fallacies at SMCI, with its issues in earnings reporting in 2024 and 2025 to the current issue of chip smuggling.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $27.60 to $62.36, trading around $23 to $30 per share, as of the publication of this article. It fell 23.22% over the year and fell 32.79% over the last six months.
- SMCI had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a solid value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Micron Technology
- Some retail investors were mocking others by calling them “chuds” or unintelligent, as MU calls were mentioned with Friday’s triple witching session multiple times on Reddit.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $61.54 to $471.34, trading around $439 to $445 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 335.30% over the year and 173.01% in the last six months.
- MU had a strong price trend in the medium, long, and short terms, with a good growth ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Ulta Beauty
- Some retail investors were making fun of their own stock purchase, linking it to the Iran-U.S. war.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $323.37 to $714.97, trading around $532 to $536 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 55.39% over the year and 2.42% in the last six months.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that ULTA had a weak price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a moderate value ranking.
CF Industries Holdings
- The stock had a 52-week range of $67.34 to $137.44, trading around $123 to $126 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 62.29% over the year and 47.56% over the last six months.
- CF maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Nvidia
- Some investors were questioning why NVDA wasn’t above $200 apiece after the GTC announcements.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $86.62 to $212.19, trading around $177 to $180 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 51.94% over the year and 1.07% over the last six months.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, NVDA was maintaining a weak price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a moderate value ranking.
Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.
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