Ecolab Unleashes $4.75 Billion CoolIT Buy For AI Cooling

This news comes amid a challenging market environment, with major indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experiencing declines.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ecolab will pay approximately $4.75 billion in cash for CoolIT, which is expected to generate around $550 million in sales over the next 12 months.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Ecolab expects its first quarter 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.69 to $1.71, reflecting a 13% to 14% increase compared to the previous year.

The broader market is experiencing downward pressure, with the S&P 500 down 1.04% and the Nasdaq falling 1.06%. Ecolab’s decline aligns with this trend, indicating that the stock is moving in tandem with broader market sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Ecolab is currently trading 10.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 6.4% below its 100-day SMA, demonstrating a bearish trend. Shares have increased 2.02% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 19.32, indicating that the stock is in oversold territory, while the MACD shows a value of -7.1943, below its signal line at -3.2051, suggesting bearish momentum. The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD indicates mixed momentum for the stock.

Key Resistance : $306.50

: $306.50 Key Support: $252.00

Ecolab’s acquisition of CoolIT is significant, as it positions Ecolab to enhance its capabilities in the rapidly growing data center market and further solidify its market presence.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Ecolab is slated to provide its next financial update on April 28, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.70 (Up from $1.50)

: $1.70 (Up from $1.50) Revenue Estimate : $4.03 Billion (Up from $3.69 Billion)

: $4.03 Billion (Up from $3.69 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 35.5x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $317.07. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $285.00) (Mar. 18)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $285.00) (Mar. 18) Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Raises Target to $312.00) (Feb. 18)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $312.00) (Feb. 18) BMO Capital: Outperform (Raises Target to $345.00) (Feb. 13)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Ecolab, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 18.15 — Indicates a weak value proposition.

: 18.15 — Indicates a weak value proposition. Growth Rank : 54.99 — Suggests moderate growth potential.

: 54.99 — Suggests moderate growth potential. Quality Rank : 56.65 — Reflects a stable quality profile.

: 56.65 — Reflects a stable quality profile. Momentum Rank: 41.58 — Indicates weak momentum.

The Verdict: Ecolab’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with weak value and momentum scores suggesting challenges ahead, while moderate growth and quality rankings indicate some stability in its operations.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ECL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

ECL Stock Price Activity: Ecolab shares were down 0.70% at $256.90 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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