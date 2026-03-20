What's Going On With i-80 Gold Stock Today?

The company priced its offering of unsecured convertible senior notes due 2031, upsizing from an initially planned $200 million to $250 million, with an option for additional notes. The proceeds are earmarked to advance various stages of its gold projects, refurbish the Lone Tree processing plant, and fund resource expansion and infill drilling.

In addition to the offering, the notes will bear a cash interest rate of 3.75% per annum, with an initial conversion price set at approximately $1.93 per share, representing a 37.5% premium over the previous closing price. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial position and support its growth initiatives in the competitive gold mining sector.

The broader market is experiencing a downturn, with the S&P 500 down 0.76% and the Nasdaq sliding 0.73%. This backdrop adds pressure on stocks like i-80 Gold, which is navigating its own financial strategies amid a challenging market environment.

Technical Analysis

Currently, i-80 Gold is trading 23.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.2% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting difficulty maintaining upward momentum. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 93.24%, positioning the stock closer to its 52-week highs than to its lows, reflecting strong long-term performance.

The RSI is at 26.24, indicating that the stock is in oversold territory, which could suggest a potential rebound if buying interest returns. Meanwhile, the MACD is at -0.0901, below its signal line at -0.0281, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of an oversold RSI and a bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum: while the stock is oversold, the MACD still signals downward pressure.

Key Resistance: $1.50

i-80 Gold Corp is a well-financed gold and silver producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, silver, and poly-metallic deposits. The company’s principal assets include the Ruby Hill Mine, Lone Tree Mine, Granite Creek Mine, and McCoy-Cove Project.

This strategic positioning in Nevada’s prolific gold-producing trends allows i-80 Gold to leverage its central processing facility, enhancing operational efficiency and growth potential. The recent offering is a critical step in advancing its projects and solidifying its market position.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The next financial update for i-80 Gold is set for release on May 4.

EPS Estimate : 5 cents (Down from Loss of 5 cents)

: 5 cents (Down from Loss of 5 cents) Revenue Estimate : $14.05 Million (Down from $14.05 Million)

: $14.05 Million (Down from $14.05 Million) Valuation: P/E of 4.4x (Indicates value opportunity)

Price Action

IAUX Stock Price Activity: i-80 Gold shares were trading at $1.35 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock