Tesla, Palantir, AeroVironment Seen At Risk: Gary Black Says War Outcome Could Drive Sharp Rebound

Long-duration stocks faced heavy selling pressure Friday as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.33%. Investor Gary Black, Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, issued a “duration risk alert” on X.

He noted the yield sat at 3.95% before the war began.

Yield Spikes Hit Growth Names

Black said that if Brent crude prices remain elevated and higher 10-year Treasury yields persist, losses could continue.

Macro Volatility Stalls Rebound

The 10-year Treasury note rose approximately 5bps Friday. This marks its highest level since August. Investors are currently weighing the impact of the war with Iran on global inflation.

WTI crude oil futures remain volatile near $95 per barrel. Persistent strikes across the Middle East keep energy markets sensitive.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate on Wednesday but remains hawkish.

War Costs And Economic Burden

The Pentagon has reportedly requested over $200 billion in supplemental funding for the conflict. Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, called this sum “the tip of the iceberg” on X.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the spending Thursday. “Obviously, it takes money to kill bad guys,” Hegseth stated. Analysts warn that $4 gasoline may soon dilute consumer tax relief.

Potential For Sharp Recovery

Despite the current downturn, Black sees a potential catalyst for a reversal. He suggested that a shift in the geopolitical landscape could spark a massive rally.

“If the war suddenly ends tomorrow, long duration stocks could rise the most,” Black noted.

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 1.34% at $375.20, AeroVironment shares were down 3.93% at $203.03 and Palantir Technologies shares were down 2.08% at $152.44 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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