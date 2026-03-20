Infosys Launches AI-Powered Formula E Race Centre To Deepen Fan Engagement

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This initiative aims to enhance fan engagement through real-time insights and innovative technology, contributing positively to the stock’s performance despite a mixed market backdrop.

The new Race Centre, powered by Infosys Topaz, is designed to provide fans with immersive experiences during race days, integrating AI-driven insights and interactive features.

This launch marks a significant step in Infosys’ role as Formula E’s Official Digital Innovation Partner, showcasing the company’s commitment to leveraging technology in sports.

The platform will deliver features such as AI commentary, weather tracking, and race control updates, enhancing how fans engage with the sport. As Formula E continues to grow, this partnership positions Infosys at the forefront of digital transformation in motorsport, appealing to younger, tech-savvy audiences.

Infosys Intel AI Partnership

The collaboration focuses on optimizing AI performance and scalability, leveraging Intel's high-performance compute platforms alongside Infosys Topaz Fabric.

This partnership aims to facilitate the transition of AI from pilot projects to full-scale production, enhancing operational efficiency across various industries.

The broader market is experiencing a downturn, with major indices like the S&P 500 down 0.76% and the Nasdaq down 0.73%. Despite this, Infosys is moving higher, indicating that the company’s specific developments are resonating positively with investors.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 5.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 21.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 26.83%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 28.79, which is considered oversold territory, suggesting potential for a rebound. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.7571, below its signal line at -0.7498, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $14

: $14 Key Support: $12.50

Infosys is an IT services provider based in Bengaluru, India, with offices in more than 50 countries. The company leverages its offshore outsourcing model to serve clients across different industries, such as financial services and manufacturing. Infosys’ IT services offerings include consulting, digital transformation and business process outsourcing.

This company matters significantly in the context of the recent news, as its partnership with Formula E highlights its innovative approach to integrating technology in sports. By enhancing fan engagement through AI, Infosys is not only showcasing its capabilities but also positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation within the sports industry.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Infosys is slated to provide its next financial update on April 16 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 21 cents (Up from 20 cents)

: 21 cents (Up from 20 cents) Revenue Estimate : $275.38 billion (Up from $4.73 billion)

: $275.38 billion (Up from $4.73 billion) Valuation: P/E of 16.9x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $19.86. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Hold (Lowers target to $17 on Feb. 18)

: Hold (Lowers target to $17 on Feb. 18) TD Cowen : Hold (Raises target to $18 on Jan. 15)

: Hold (Raises target to $18 on Jan. 15) BMO Capital: Market Perform (Raises target to $20 on Jan. 15)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Infosys carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

INFY Stock Price Activity: Infosys shares were trading up 0.38& at $13.10 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock