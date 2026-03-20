Archer Aviation Shares See Momentum Score Sink As Analysts Flag 'Additional Capital Needs' Despite White House Support

Momentum Score Hits Bottom Decile

ACHR’s momentum score has dropped from 14.54 to 7.50 week-on-week. This slide places the stock in the bottom 10% of the market for price strength as investors weigh long-term regulatory wins against immediate financial hurdles.

This technical decay is reflected across all timeframes; Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ price trend indicators for the short, medium, and long term are all currently signaling a bearish “downward trend.”

Currently, ACHR has declined roughly 29% over the past year.

Cash Burn Vs. Federal Backing

The momentum slump follows a fourth-quarter earnings report where Archer posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $138 million.

While the company maintains a $2 billion liquidity cushion, analysts at JPMorgan warned that Archer may need to raise incremental capital “potentially several times” before achieving positive free cash flow.

Needham analysts also noted that pushing out aircraft production against widening losses creates “additional capital needs.”

Regulatory Wins Offer Long-Term Hope

Despite the financial strain, Archer remains a central player in the Donald Trump administration's “Future of Flight” initiative.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Department of Transportation (DOT) recently selected Archer to participate in the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, aimed at launching electric air taxis in major hubs like New York and Texas by 2026.

While these partnerships validate Archer's commercial timeline, the market remains focused on the company's immediate path to profitability.

Archer Aviation Stock Declines In 2026

ACHR stock fell by 20.08% year-to-date, outpacing the losses of 3.67% in the S&P 500 index during the same period. It was also down by 39.50% in the last six months and 29.11% over the year.

The stock closed Thursday unchanged at $6.01 apiece, and it was lower by 1.16% in premarket on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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