What's Going On With Dorian LPG Stock Friday?

The “Areion,” a 93,000 cubic meter vessel, is set to join Dorian’s Helios LPG Pool, enhancing the company’s fleet of low-emission ships to over 20%.

The delivery was financed through a $62.9 million loan from Citibank and Nordea, which includes a commercial tranche with a margin of 1.80% over SOFR, showcasing Dorian’s commitment to advancing its environmental initiatives.

The addition of “Areion” is significant as it operates on LPG and fuel oil, equipped with a hybrid scrubber to minimize emissions. This strategic move aligns with Dorian’s goal to optimize fuel choices and enhance earnings while promoting emission-free port operations.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 1.46% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 6.67% above its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness but longer-term strength. Shares have increased 44.77% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 53.53, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD shows a value of -0.0706, below its signal line at 0.3656, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $34.50

: $34.50 Key Support: $31.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Dorian LPG is slated to provide its next financial update on May 21, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.16 (Up from 25 cents)

: $1.16 (Up from 25 cents) Revenue Estimate : $123.21 million (Up from $75.89 million)

: $123.21 million (Up from $75.89 million) Valuation: P/E of 11.9x (Indicates value opportunity)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Dorian LPG, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 79.84 — Indicates a strong value proposition relative to peers.

: 79.84 — Indicates a strong value proposition relative to peers. Growth Rank : 32.72 — Suggests moderate growth potential.

: 32.72 — Suggests moderate growth potential. Momentum Rank: 85.98 — Indicates strong momentum performance.

The Verdict: Dorian LPG’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, with strong momentum but moderate growth potential, suggesting that investors may find value in the stock’s current positioning.

Top ETF Exposure

Cambria Micro and SmallCap Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:MYLD): 1.16% Weight

Significance: Because LPG carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

LPG Price Action: Dorian LPG shares were down 0.12% at $33.75 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by noomcpk via Shutterstock