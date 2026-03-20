Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Futures Down Ahead Of 'Triple Witching' As Iran Warns Of 'Zero Restraint'—FedEx, Super Micro Computer In Focus

U.S. stock futures declined on Friday following Thursday’s declines. Futures of the major benchmark indices were lower.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.28%, and the two-year bond was at 3.83%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 93.8% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in its April meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -0.08% S&P 500 -0.12% Nasdaq 100 -0.28% Russell 2000 -0.18%

Stocks In Focus

FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) jumped 10.43% in premarket on Friday after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raising its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FDX maintains a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality score.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) plunged 23.61% after its co-founder, including two other individuals, were charged in an alleged scheme to unlawfully export artificial intelligence technology to China.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SMCI maintains a weak trend in the short, long and medium terms with a strong value ranking.

Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) soared 17.25% after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issuing FY27 guidance above estimates.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PL maintains a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. (NASDAQ:SCHL) gained 10.54% after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter and announcing a $200 million buyback.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SCHL maintains a strong trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a poor growth score.

Serina Therapeutics

Serina Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:SER) dropped 7.87% as a private placement totaling $15 million is scheduled to finalize today, with an additional $15 million tranche possible by April 30.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SER maintains a strong price trend in the short term but a weak trend in the medium and long terms.

Cues From Last Session

Materials, consumer discretionary, and staples shares led the S&P 500 lower on Thursday, while energy and financials managed to close higher despite the downturn.

Insights From Analysts

According to Luis Alvarado, Co-Head of Global Fixed Income Strategy at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, the broader U.S. economy currently shows signs of resilience.

While the S&P 500 Index recently slipped, Alvarado suggests that “public credit markets… remain relatively calm,” which often serves as an early warning indicator for broader market health.

He anticipates that large corporations will “continue to benefit from the AI infrastructure buildout and a resilient consumer”. However, this optimism is tempered by a focus on quality.

Alvarado notes that “markets are rewarding companies with stable business models” while those with weaker fundamentals face capital constraints.

Regarding the economic landscape, he views current stresses in private credit as a “growing pain” rather than a systemic threat. He advises that “calm conditions in public credit markets suggest that portfolios do not need to be positioned defensively for systemic risk.”

Ultimately, his outlook for the market emphasizes “discipline, not complacency,” urging investors to remain anchored to long-term objectives rather than reacting to volatile short-term headlines.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Friday.

There are no major economic reports scheduled.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 0.19% to hover around $95.37 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.91% to hover around $4,693.18 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.07% higher at the 99.2970 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 1.56% lower at $71,103.65 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday as South Korea's Kospi and India’s Nifty 50 indices rose, while Japan's Nikkei 225, China’s CSI 300, Australia's ASX 200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices fell. European markets were mostly higher in early trade.

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