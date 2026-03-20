AleAnna Stock Surges Over 11% In Pre-Market As Iran War Drives Natural Gas Price Spike

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA) rose 11.35% in pre-market trading on Friday to $4.22.

ANNA closed the regular session up 3.55% at $3.79, according to Benzinga Pro.

Strike Sends Shockwaves Through Markets

The rally came after missile attacks targeted Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, responsible for roughly one-fifth of global LNG production.

The strike followed earlier Israeli action against Iran's largest natural gas facility on the same day. In response, Tehran warned that multiple energy sites across the Gulf could be considered “legitimate targets.”

Israel has now temporarily halted further strikes on Iran’s major gas installation following a request from President Donald Trump.

Gas Prices Spike on Supply Shock

Natural Gas EU futures jumped 13.15% to 61.85 EUR/MWh on Thursday, according to Trading Economics data, as markets priced in escalating Middle East supply risk. This move directly lifted AleAnna, whose Po Valley gas assets stand to benefit from sustained elevated European gas prices.

The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy trade route, added further upward pressure on prices.

AleAnna supplies domestically produced natural gas to Italy, helping lower dependence on imported energy.

The company has identified three discoveries in the Po Valley and plans to advance 14 projects over the current decade. Its portfolio includes a producing concession spanning 6,600 acres, 15 applications covering about 1.8 million acres and 13 permits totaling roughly 940,000 acres, for a combined area of more than 2.7 million acres.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

AleAnna has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, with a 52-week high of $18.30 and a 52-week low of $2.31.

It has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.53.

The small-cap stock has declined 50.33% over the past year.

ANNA is trading at about 9.3% of its 52-week range, near its low.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ANNA is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

Photo courtesy: FabrikaSimf on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.