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Selloff Could Hit Main Street Hard
March 20, 2026 3:12 AM 2 min read

Intellicheck (IDN) Stock Jumps 15% After Hours: Here's What You Should Know

Q4 Revenue Hits Record High

Total fourth-quarter revenue for Intellicheck rose 12% year over year to $6.63 million, up from $5.93 million in the same period of 2024.

SaaS revenue, which represents the recurring income from cloud-based applications through monthly or annual subscriptions, accounted for nearly all of fourth-quarter revenue and rose 12% to $6.62 million.

According to the company’s press release, gross margin remained at 91.4%, while operating expenses declined 7% to $4.57 million.

First-Ever Annual Profit Posted

For full-year 2025, Intellicheck reported net income of $1.27 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $918,000 in 2024.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization improved to $2.57 million for the full year, up from $520,000 in the same period of 2024.

Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck Inc., said, “We reached operating profitability for the first time in Intellicheck’s history with $1.3 million net income for the year.”

Intellicheck stated that as of Dec. 31, 2025, it held $9.65 million in cash and $20.69 million in stockholders' equity.

Results remain preliminary pending the completion of the annual report filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

With a market capitalization of $96.98 million, Intellicheck has a 52-week high of $7.48 and a 52-week low of $2.17.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of IDN stands at 43.32.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has gained 88.24%.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, IDN closed the regular session at $4.80, down 1.84%.

The stock of the New York-based company is currently trading at roughly 49.5% of its 52-week range.

With momentum in the 78th percentile, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that IDN is exhibiting a negative price trend across all time frames.

Image via Shutterstock/ ZCOOL HelloRF

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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