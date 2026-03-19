Super Micro Computer, GE Aerospace, Fedex, Planet Labs And Rivian: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

For the session, the Dow slipped 0.44% to 46,021.43, the S&P 500 edged down 0.27% to 6,606.49, and the Nasdaq fell 0.28% to 22,090.69.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer’s stock rose by 1.45%, closing at $30.79. The stock reached an intraday high of $31.52 and a low of $29.79, with a 52-week range between $62.36 and $27.60. In the after-hours trading the stock crashed nearly 12% to $27.14.

Super Micro Computer said three individuals linked to the company were charged in an export-control violation conspiracy, though the firm itself was not named as a defendant. It placed two employees on leave, cut ties with a contractor, and said it was cooperating with the investigation.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said that three individuals were charged with conspiring to illegally divert billions of dollars' worth of U.S.-made AI servers to China in violation of export control laws, using shell companies, falsified documents, and dummy equipment to evade detection. Two defendants were arrested, while one remained at large.

Yih-Shyan Liaw, one of the three named in the press release, co-founded Super Micro Computer in 1993, according to the company website. He serves on the board of directors.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

GE Aerospace saw a decline of 3.11%, closing at $291.61. The day’s high was $296.24, and the low was $286.13, with a 52-week range of $348.48 to $159.36.

The company recently announced a $127 million investment to bolster aerospace demand across Europe, resulting in a hiring boom. This strategic move aims to enhance manufacturing and technical operations.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx’s stock increased by 1.82%, closing at $356.11. The stock’s intraday high was $356.67, with a low of $344.15, and a 52-week range of $392.86 to $194.30. The stock rose 9.47% to $389.85 in extended trading.

FedEx reported third-quarter results that beat expectations, with revenue of $24 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.25, driven by stronger package yields, higher volumes and cost-saving initiatives.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue growth outlook to 6%–6.5% and reaffirmed its earnings forecast above estimates, while noting its Freight spin-off remains on track for June 1.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs surged by 8.67%, closing at $26.96. The stock hit an intraday high of $27.26 and a low of $23.94, with a 52-week range from $30.90 to $2.79. The stock rose 14.61% to $30.90 in the after-hours session.

Planet Labs shares moved higher after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $86.82 million, beating estimates and rising from $61.55 million a year earlier.

The company also issued a strong outlook, guiding first-quarter revenue above expectations and projecting fiscal 2027 revenue of $415 million to $440 million, signaling continued growth momentum.

Rivian’s stock climbed 3.80%, closing at $16.12. The stock’s intraday high was $17.12, with a low of $15.54, and a 52-week range of $22.69 to $10.36.

Uber’s $1.25 billion investment in Rivian for autonomous vehicle development has provided a significant boost, highlighting strategic funding support.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Super Micro Computer stock has a Momentum in the 12th percentile and Value in the 80th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo: Champ008 / Shutterstock