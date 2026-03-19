What's Going On With Accenture Stock Thursday?

The update integrates with Microsoft Security tools to centralize data, enhance visibility and speed up response times using agentic AI and advanced analytics.

Accenture said the move addresses rising cyber risks, noting 74% of CEOs worry about their ability to minimize attacks.

"Cybersecurity teams have long faced significant challenges in managing massive datasets, and scaling security management tools and overcoming staffing resource limitations," said Harpreet Sidhu. "With Accenture MxDR for Microsoft, we’re helping organizations harness agentic AI-powered solutions to supercharge cyberattack detection and proactive remediation…"

Microsoft said the partnership will help customers reduce complexity and strengthen defenses.

"We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with Accenture… to help organizations reduce complexity, strengthen defenses and scale resilience," said Steve Dispensa of Microsoft.

Q2 Results

In the premarket session on Thursday, Accenture reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $2.84.

The company reported sales of $18.04 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Sales increased 8% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency.

Accenture raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $71.763 billion to $73.157 billion, up from its prior forecast of $71.066 billion to $73.157 billion, but below the analyst consensus estimate of $73.917 billion.

The company now expects fiscal 2026 GAAP earnings per share of $13.25 to $13.50, compared with its earlier guidance of $13.12 to $13.50 and a consensus estimate of $13.51.

Adjusted earnings per share are projected at $13.65 to $13.90, up from the prior range of $13.52 to $13.90, versus the analyst consensus of $13.86.

Accenture said it continues to expect to return at least $9.3 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 0.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17.9% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 37.34%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 33.69, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD shows a value of -10.4216, with the signal line at -11.2967, indicating bullish momentum as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, reflecting uncertainty in the stock’s direction.

Key Resistance : $218.50

: $218.50 Key Support: $188.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $287.22. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Lowers Target to $240.00) (Mar. 16)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $240.00) (Mar. 16) TD Cowen : Buy (Lowers Target to $275.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $275.00) (Mar. 16) Guggenheim: Buy (Lowers Target to $275.00) (Mar. 11)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Accenture, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 35.35 — Indicates the stock is trading at a premium relative to peers.

: 35.35 — Indicates the stock is trading at a premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : 40.15 — Suggests moderate growth potential.

: 40.15 — Suggests moderate growth potential. Quality Rank : 76.7 — Reflects a strong balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: 76.7 — Reflects a strong balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum Rank: 6.76 — Indicates weak momentum in the stock’s price movement.

The Verdict: Accenture’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong quality metrics but weak momentum, suggesting that while the company is fundamentally sound, it may face challenges in driving price appreciation in the near term.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ACN carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

ACN Price Action: Accenture shares were up 4.35% at $187.00 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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