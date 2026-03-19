What's Going On With Eva Live Stock On Thursday?

• EVA Live stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind GOAI gains?

The stock’s rally occurs as broader markets are experiencing declines, with major indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both down over 0.7%.

The ad-tech company reported 82.6% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $17.037 million for 2025, compared to $9.330 million in 2024. Additionally, EVA Live achieved a net income of $8.127 million for the year, reversing a loss of $3.753 million in the previous year.

Operating expenses totaled $8.82 million in 2025, down from $13.06 million in 2024. As a share of revenue, operating expenses fell to 51.75% from 139.92%, reflecting improved scale and cost efficiency.

The number of active clients also rose by 25% during the year, showcasing the growing adoption of EVA Live’s technology and marketing platform. Management attributed this growth to higher advertiser spending and improved operational efficiencies, positioning the company well for its 2026 growth strategy focused on AI-driven digital advertising solutions.

The latest development follows EVA Live's prospectus filing on March 18 to offer up to $250 million in a mix of common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants, rights and units.

Strategic Growth Financing

On March 3, the company announced it had secured strategic growth financing through a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The funding from Streeterville Capital is intended to accelerate product development, expand offerings and support broader market penetration under EVA Live's 2026 growth strategy.

As part of that strategy, EVA Live is prioritizing the accelerated development and commercialization of its core technologies, NeuroServer and FastQuoteDirect, as it looks to capitalize on growing demand and gain an early-mover edge in new AI-driven products.

The broader market is experiencing declines, with the S&P 500 down 0.73% and the Nasdaq falling 0.92%. Despite this, EVA Live’s strong performance stands out, indicating that the stock is moving independently of the negative sentiment affecting the overall market.

Technical Analysis

Currently, the stock is trading 14.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 11.6% above its 100-day SMA, indicating strong short-term momentum. Shares have increased 29.75% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 45.63, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a value of -0.1169, with the signal line at -0.1357, indicating a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is not currently overbought, there is potential for upward movement.

Key Resistance: $5.50

The firm’s recent earnings report underscores the scalability of EVA Live’s platform and its ability to meet the growing demand for data-driven marketing solutions. As the company continues to expand its technology infrastructure and client relationships, it is well-positioned to capture market share in the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape.

Price Action

GOAI Stock Price Activity: EVA Live shares were up 18.93% at $5.09 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Ton Wanniwat via Shutterstock.com