Stellantis EVs Gain Tesla Supercharger Access Across North America

Owners of Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, and Maserati EVs can now access more than 27,500 Tesla Superchargers using a Free2move Charge NACS-CCS1 DC adapter. The adapter is available at certified dealerships and Mopar.com, while some Tesla stations offer a built-in “Magic Dock” adapter.

The Free2move Charge app helps drivers find compatible stations, manage charging sessions, and handle payments. It also supports other public charging networks, including IONNA Rechargeries.

Compatible models span 2024 to 2026 model years, including the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S. Stellantis added that the 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona will feature a native NACS port, allowing direct charging without an adapter.

The move strengthens Stellantis’ charging network strategy and improves convenience for EV drivers.

Technical Analysis

Stellantis is currently trading 10.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 33.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 48.76%, and they are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, reflecting ongoing challenges for the stock.

The RSI is at 26.99, which is considered oversold, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued at this time. Meanwhile, the MACD is at -0.5575, below its signal line of -0.5558, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is oversold, the bearish trend may continue until a reversal is confirmed.

Key Resistance : $7.00

: $7.00 Key Support: $6.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Stellantis is slated to provide its next financial update on July 28, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 20 cents (Down from 20 cents YoY)

: 20 cents (Down from 20 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $50.83 Billion (Down from $84.24 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $16.12. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Capital Markets : Upgraded to Buy (Lowers Target to $9.00) (Feb. 10)

: Upgraded to Buy (Lowers Target to $9.00) (Feb. 10) Piper Sandler : Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $15.00) (Jan. 8)

: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $15.00) (Jan. 8) Goldman Sachs: Initiated with Neutral (Target $10.00) (Nov. 24, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Stellantis, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 2.95) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Stellantis N.V.’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in maintaining momentum in a competitive market landscape. Investors should closely monitor upcoming earnings and market conditions to gauge potential recovery signals.

Price Action

STLA Price Action: Stellantis shares were down 0.38% at $6.47 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $6.46, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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