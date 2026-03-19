What's Going On With Smart Powerr Stock Thursday?

The company Smart Powerr focuses on recycling waste energy and improving efficiency in China's energy-intensive industries. It develops projects that capture excess pressure, heat, and gas from industrial processes and convert them into electricity.

Volatile Trading Week

CREG saw sharp volatility this week, with shares rising from around $1.24 to $1.40 on Tuesday, with no clear catalyst. The move quickly reversed on Wednesday, as the stock plunged to about $0.59 amid heavy selling pressure, erasing recent gains.

The decline extended into Thursday, pushing shares significantly lower and deepening losses over a short period. The rapid swing highlights heightened volatility in the stock, with momentum-driven buying quickly unwinding as selling accelerated.

Market Sentiment

CREG's chart is also flashing "capitulation" behavior: the stock is pushing to fresh lows, and momentum gauges are deeply stretched. When a name is this extended to the downside, even small bursts of selling can force quick drops as buyers step back and wait for stabilization.

Short Interest

Short interest in Smart Powerr declined sharply in the latest reporting period, dropping from 117.66K shares to 39.28K. This represents about 0.19% of the company's float.

Based on an average daily trading volume of 69.68K shares, it would take roughly one day for short sellers to cover their positions.

Technical Analysis

CREG is trading 53.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 55% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the trend firmly pointed down across multiple timeframes.

Shares are down 92.68% over the past 12 months and are closer to their 52-week lows than their highs (the current price is 49 cents, versus a 52-week low of 56 cents and a 52-week high of $14.70).

Momentum Indicators

The RSI stands at 19.91, signaling deeply oversold conditions and showing sellers have strongly controlled the trend since it fell below 30 on March 18, 2026. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0551, below its signal line at -0.0184, reinforcing bearish momentum amid downside pressure.

Key Levels

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: 50 cents

CREG Price Action: Smart Powerr shares were down 50.24% at $0.29 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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