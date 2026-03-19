What's Going On With Ondas Stock Thursday?

The system enabled real-time drone detection and identification. It also allowed controlled mitigation. This helped authorities maintain a continuous operational picture in a high-security environment.

“Major international events such as the World Economic Forum highlight the growing requirement for persistent protection of low-altitude airspace…” said CEO Eric Brock.

Swisscom Broadcast’s Markus Lichtensteiger said early detection and structured response were critical, while Sentrycs CEO Tal Cohen highlighted the platform’s role in delivering reliable, regulation-compliant counter-drone capabilities.

The deployment reflects rising demand for scalable airspace security solutions at high-profile global events.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Ondas is trading 1.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 4.9% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength while struggling to maintain momentum in the medium term. Over the past 12 months, shares surged 1329.51%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, reflecting a strong long-term trend.

The RSI is at 52.94, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD shows a value of 0.0404, above its signal line at -0.0757, indicating bullish momentum in the stock’s price action.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while there is some upward pressure, the stock may not be ready for a significant breakout just yet.

Key Resistance : $12.00

: $12.00 Key Support: $9.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Ondas is set to report earnings on March 25, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Up from Loss of 15 cents)

: Loss of 4 cents (Up from Loss of 15 cents) Revenue Estimate: $27.86 million (Up from $4.13 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $13.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $17.00) (Mar. 10)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $17.00) (Mar. 10) Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Jan. 21)

: Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Jan. 21) Lake Street: Buy (Raises Target to $19.00) (Jan. 20)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ONDS carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were down 3.65% at $10.43 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock