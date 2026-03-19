What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock?

The expansion includes new products under its Redecan and Good Supply brands, aimed at enhancing treatment options for healthcare professionals and patients.

This initiative underscores Tilray’s commitment to the Australian market, a key growth area, according to Rajnish Ohri, President of International at Tilray Brands. The expanded portfolio will offer medical cannabis flower, extracts, vapes, and pastilles, enhancing access to high-potency, patient-focused solutions.

While the broader market is down, with the Materials sector down 2.18%, Tilray’s stock movement appears more influenced by general market trends than by company-specific issues.

Technical Analysis

The stock is trading 11.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 30% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short- to medium-term. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 1.82% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 32.93, considered neutral territory, while the MACD is at -0.3179, below its signal line at -0.2970, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, reflecting uncertainty in the stock’s near-term performance.

Key Resistance: $7.00

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. US exposure comes mainly from alcohol.

The recent expansion in Australia highlights Tilray’s strategy to enhance its product offerings and market presence in key regions. This move is significant as it aligns with the growing demand for medical cannabis products globally.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Tilray Brands, Inc. Common Stock is slated to provide its next financial update on April 7, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 1 cent (Down from $0.00)

: Loss of 1 cent (Down from $0.00) Revenue Estimate: $203.15 million (Up from $185.78 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating. Recent analyst moves include:

Roth Capital: Neutral (Lowers Target to $10.00) (Jan. 20)

Top ETF Exposure

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ): 15.49% Weight

Significance: Because TLRY carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

TLRY Stock Price Activity: Tilray Brands shares were down 2.01% at $6.59 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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