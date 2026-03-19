What's Going On With Cheniere Energy Stock Today?

Apart from Cheniere, energy company Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) is also gaining on Thursday.

In fact, shares of natural gas-related companies are trading higher amid Iranian strikes on Qatari energy infrastructure and a 30% increase in European natural gas prices to over 70 euros ($80.65) per MWh.

Recent Dual Notes Offering

On March 5, Cheniere Energy priced two new senior note offerings due 2036 and 2056.

The 2036 notes carry a 5.200% interest rate, were priced at 99.658% of par, and mature on July 30, 2036.

The 2056 notes carry a 6.000% interest rate, were priced at 99.524% of par, and mature on July 30, 2056.

The company expects the offering to close on March 19, 2026. It plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment or refinancing, capital expenditures, and working capital.

The notes were offered in a private placement and were not registered under the Securities Act. That means they cannot be sold in the U.S. without registration or an applicable exemption.

Thailand Moves to Expand Cheniere LNG Deal

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Thailand’s Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon confirmed earlier that Bangkok is negotiating with Cheniere to increase LNG deliveries under an existing long-term contract, raising shipments from 1 mtpa to 1.3 mtpa, with the first delivery expected in the second quarter of this year.

LNG Price Action: Cheniere Energy shares are trading higher by 9.92% to $292.21 at last check on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock