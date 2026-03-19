Super Micro Stock Sees Momentum Score Dip Despite Partner Nvidia's Launch Of New Blackwell AI Chips

SMCI’s Momentum Score Slides

Despite strengthening its alliance with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) through the launch of high-density Blackwell AI chips, the SMCI shares’ momentum score has plummeted to 12.82 this week.

This percentile-based ranking indicates that SMCI is currently underperforming the vast majority of the market in terms of price strength and volatility patterns.

SMCI shares are down 19.92% over the past year and have declined 33.94% in the last six months. According to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings data, the stock’s price trend is currently negative across short, medium, and long-term horizons.

However, the score reveals a quality and value leaning profile beneath the technical weakness. While momentum is weak, SMCI boasts a quality score of 97.87 and a value score of 80.01. The high quality score highlights the company's strong historical profitability and operational efficiency relative to its peers.

Innovation Amidst Market Headwinds

To combat this downward trend, the company is doubling down on its “plug-and-play” AI infrastructure.

The company recently expanded its server lineup to include systems powered by Nvidia RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell GPUs, specifically designed to bypass data center power and cooling bottlenecks.

These modular designs aim to fast-track AI deployment for enterprises that lack massive infrastructure.

Outlook And Key Levels

Wall Street remains cautious but attentive, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $174.63, according to analysts tracked by Benzinga. Wall Street is also eyeing the May 5, 2026, earnings report as the next major catalyst.

SMCI stock rose by 3.69% year-to-date, outpacing the losses of 4.66% in the Nasdaq Composite index during the same period.

The stock closed Wednesday 3.68% lower at $30.35 apiece, and it was lower by 0.46% in premarket on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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